Withdrawals on Crypto.com have been suspended, leaving users unable to access their funds.

Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency exchange where you can buy and sell popular cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum.

“Earlier today, a small number of users experienced unauthorized activity in their accounts,” the company said in a tweet on Monday.

Every penny is secure.

It said it is enhancing security on all accounts out of an “abundance of caution,” which means users will have to sign back in and reset their two-factor authentication.

Users should be able to log into their accounts again after that.

“We recognize this may be inconvenient,” crypto.com added, “but security comes first.”

Withdrawals were restored shortly after, but it would “take time to clear the backlogs,” according to the statement.

Some users are still having trouble accessing their accounts.

Users have taken to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the company.

“I’m not a happy NEW customer,” one expressed his dissatisfaction.

Despite having this address whitelisted previously, I am unable to withdraw my coins for another 24 hours.

From now on, I am not going to use your service.”

“Why are you restricting my crypto withdrawal? I’ve been waiting 5 hours to receive my eth in my metamask,” another commented.

Crypto.com is currently refusing to process any withdrawals.”

One of the risks of investing in cryptocurrencies is that you will be unable to access your funds.

You might be locked out if an exchange goes down, and there’s no way of knowing when you’ll be able to get back in.

Cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile, with prices swinging up and down in the blink of an eye.

If you don’t have access to your money, your investments may lose value and you may lose money.

In addition, unlike regulated financial products, cryptocurrency has no consumer protection, so there is no one to complain to if something goes wrong.

Never invest in something you don’t fully comprehend or money you can’t afford to lose.

Binance users were unable to access their funds last year after the cryptocurrency exchange suspended UK withdrawals.

Customers on Etoro were locked out of their accounts when the service went down due to a cryptocurrency crash.

Crypto.com has also launched a digital coin with the same name, which has seen its value plummet by as much as 5% since the suspension was announced.

According to coinmarketcap, the crypto.com coin has recovered slightly and is currently trading at (dollar)0.4449, down 2% in the last 24 hours.

