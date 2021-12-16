Without its own defense, the EU risks becoming irrelevant, according to its foreign policy chief.

Josep Borrell warns that if the bloc does not invest in defense innovation, it will lose interoperability with its partners.

The European Union faces becoming irrelevant in global politics if it does not improve its defense capabilities and invest in innovation, according to the bloc’s top diplomat.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned that without a stronger defense policy, the bloc could become irrelevant in “power politics” in the near future, speaking at the European Defense Agency Conference in Brussels, the bloc’s de facto capital.

He emphasized that unless the EU makes significant investments to integrate new cutting-edge technologies into its defense systems, it will lose interoperability with its partners and competitive advantages.

“Either we invest heavily in defense innovation or we will become defense irrelevant,” he warned, urging EU members to “do much more together” and “right now.”

“Innovation is shaping the global balance of power,” Borrell said, pointing out that the EU and its member states spend less on defense innovation than other global actors.

He explained that the US spent €14 billion ((dollar)15.8 million) on defense innovation last year, 14 times more than EU member states.

Borrell also stated that civilian innovation has a significant impact on defense, particularly in the cyber domain, noting that in 2020, tech giant AlphabetGoogle spent ten times more in research and development than all EU defense ministries combined.

The Strategic Compass, according to Borrell, is a solution to these issues.

The action guide, which was presented to EU foreign and defense ministers last month, lays out concrete proposals and timelines for strengthening EU defense, including establishing a quickly deployable EU force of 5,000 troops, investing in industrial capabilities, and protecting the EU from cyberattacks.

In March, the final document is expected to be adopted.

The idea of reforming and strengthening the bloc’s defense and security policy has been on the table since the mid-1990s, based on the lessons learned during the Yugoslav Wars.

However, due to the high sensitivity of the issue and divergent interests, EU member states have been unable to progress on the policy.