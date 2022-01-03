Workers in two states received a 3% pay raise this week – find out if you’re eligible and how to apply.

Workers in two states received a 3% pay raise this week from Coca-Cola – find out if you qualify and how to apply.

This week, workers in two states will receive a 3% pay raise from Coca-Cola; here’s how to find out if you qualify and how to apply.

On January 1, 2022, federal employees in the United States will receive a 2.7 percent pay increase, including locality pay.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order on the pay raise on December 22.

“Specifically, I have determined that the across-the-board base pay increase for civilian Federal employees will be 2.2 percent in 2022, with locality pay increases averaging 0.5 percent, resulting in an overall average increase of 2.7 percent for civilian Federal employees, consistent with the assumption in my 2022 Budget,” Biden said.

“Our ability to attract and retain a well-qualified Federal workforce will not be harmed by this alternative pay plan decision.”

The raise will start “on the first day of the first applicable pay period beginning on or after January 1, 2022,” according to the president.

Workers in California and Washington, DC, on the other hand, will see a 3% increase.

Starting January 1, 2022, Social Security retirement beneficiaries in the DC area will see a 3.02 percent increase in their locality payment.

Meanwhile, federal employees in California’s San Jose, San Francisco, and Oakland will receive 3.14 percent locality pay.

A 2.7 percent raise will be given to recipients throughout the United States.

COLA payments may begin as soon as 10 days from now, depending on your birthday.

If your birthday falls between January 1 and October 10, your check will be deposited on the second Wednesday of each month.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and the 20th of the month, your money will be deposited on the third Wednesday of each month.

If your birthday falls between the 21st and the 31st of the month, your money will be deposited on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Click here to view the entire payment schedule.

Allow three additional mailing days before contacting Social Security if you don’t receive your payment on the expected date, according to the SSA.

