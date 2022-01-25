Working from home: Bosses defy Boris Johnson’s call for a return to the office and consider a four-day week instead.

Bosses defy Boris Johnson’s call for a return to the office and consider a four-day week instead.

Many businesses and organizations are refusing to comply with the Prime Minister’s request to return full-time employees to the workplace.

After millions of Britons developed a preference for flexible working during the Covid-19 pandemic, employers in the United Kingdom may soon start offering four-day weeks to their employees, according to employment experts.

Following the removal last week of guidance encouraging people in England to work from home whenever possible, thousands more workers returned to their offices on Monday.

According to Transport for London, one million Tube journeys were recorded by 10 a.m. in London, up 6% from last Monday.

Many businesses and organizations, on the other hand, are refusing to heed the Prime Minister’s calls to return employees to the office full-time rather than make hybrid working, in which employees spend at least part of the week at home, a permanent fixture.

According to employment law specialist Rebecca Thornley-Gibson, this has paved the way for other arrangements that few would have dared to request prior to the pandemic, such as working abroad or working four days a week instead of the usual five.

Employers who implemented work-from-home policies during the pandemic will face “quite a lot of resistance from quite a lot of employees” if they try to eliminate hybrid working, according to Ms Thornley-Gibson, a partner at DMH Stallard.

“It’ll be difficult for them to claim it didn’t work.”

We’ve never seen anything like it in terms of flexible working.”

Instead, she claims, many employers have come to see flexible working as a critical tool for attracting new employees and improving retention.

Ms Thornley-Gibson went on to say that employers can expect to see employees negotiating better benefits packages that include the ability to work a shorter week, consolidate all of their working hours into four days, or even work fewer hours for the same pay.

“With the exception of very senior employees, UK employees do not typically negotiate their benefits packages; instead, they accept the standard package on offer.”

It’s more likely that we’ll see a negotiation over the terms and conditions…their work location could be somewhere else in the world.

Or working a four-day week instead of a five-day week,” she says.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

