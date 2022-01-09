Working from home results in higher bills, emphasizing the need for improved insulation.

Working from home results in higher bills, highlighting the need for improved insulation.

‘Running the boiler all day will use around 50% more gas than if the house was empty.’

Working from home has come back with the rise of the Covid variant Omicron.

However, one of the many differences between this winter and last is that working from home coincides with a cost-of-living crisis, with inflation recently reaching a 10-year high.

It’s easy to notice the rise in prices in everyday life, and we’ll feel it when we turn on the central heating to stay warm during the day, not just at night.

The cost of each unit of gas that fuels our boilers is now around a third more than it was this time last year, thanks to soaring commodity markets.

This increase is significant, but it would be even greater if households were not protected from the whims of global energy markets by the price cap.

Apart from the fact that gas prices are skyrocketing, working from home means that we will be using a lot more of it.

Running the boiler all day will use approximately 50% more gas than if the home was unoccupied during working hours, increasing both our carbon footprints and our energy bills.

Higher bills will disproportionately affect poorer families, with the poorest families spending twice as much on gas as the wealthiest, a disparity exacerbated by the Government’s decision to eliminate the £20 universal credit uplift.

As a result, rather than being a time to celebrate reduced commuting and home lunches, the return of working from home will have a direct and immediate impact on many already struggling families.

Larger bills mean that many families will be in debt to their energy company when the price cap is expected to rise in April.

Households with the lowest incomes are three times more likely than those with the highest incomes to have depleted their savings during the pandemic, putting them in a precarious financial position as they face record-breaking increases in energy bills.

