Working From Home? There’s an App That Will Help You Focus on Work

Amid the widespread coronavirus outbreak, mass anxiety and panicky behavior are spreading. Hence, one’s capacity to consciousness on a single mission or interest is dwindling. However, many people insist they’re great multi-taskers.

Neuroscientist Earl Miller says these humans are “deluding themselves.” What everyone is doing, according to Miller, divides his or her brain’s processing energy between tasks as they switch from one to another. Hence, they are growing the cognitive load on their brains.

If the improvements of our digital age are largely responsible for our lowering interest spans, don’t they also preserve viable solutions? There’s an application that suggests this is the case. Apple’s app store and Google Play Store has an entire category dedicated to “productivity” apps.

Published by Shaokan Pi, a Chinese app maker, Forest users grow a digital forest by twiddling with their phones during certain times they set. As a consequence, the users would earn digital forex to purchase actual trees.

According to Sensor Tower, Forest is ranked among the top 5 productiveness apps on Apple’s App Store in 85 countries. User reviews are generally enthusiastic, calling it “a godsend” and claiming it outcomes in “a sharp boom in productivity.”

These actual trees are planted through Maryland nonprofit Trees for the Future. The employer works with farming families in five African countries-Senegal, Cameroon, Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda-on reforestation and commercial cultivation training.

Forest app customers have contributed to planting more than 200,000 bushes through the program (a depend is kept at the Forest website).

The app will also safeguard your mental health – a soul-soothing tonic like that is a whole lot needed – through the help of the Pomodoro technique. The said method is named after a principle that the largest building is constructed a brick at a time.

Forest’s Personality Quiz in the app infused such technique to productivity app to make users stay focused and cure phone dependency by preserving a virtual tree hostage. You start via setting a timer whenever you need to remain focused, in case you go away the app, your tree dies.

The quiz was also created to help people check their persona and study kind with the aid of categorizing them into different types of flowers.

“In stressful times like this, it’s easy to succumb to fear,” Shaokan Pi, co-founder of Forest, told Techtimes. “We hope this quiz can help ease anxiety and take people’s minds off the pandemic,” he added.

Forest persona quiz includes eight elaborately-designed questions and 17 different effects including rose, solar flower, bear’s paw, coconut, in addition to a hidden Easter egg. Each flower, unique in its very own way, represents a persona.

The nonviolent effects of the quiz, according to Pi, will help you to escape the onslaught of negative news circulating online.

So, go ahead and plant your trees. Challenge yourself. Challenge your friends. Use various tools you could to make focusing a little easier. It’s a survival talent everyone desperately wants to sharpen in this virtual age.