Working group on pension proposes working group on pension | TIME ONLINE

The world is upside down, but of it

the government commission More reliable

Intergenerational contract don’t be put off. Published in the midst of the Corona crisis

the commission set up two years ago today makes its recommendations on how

the pension can be secured in the long term. The idea is absurd that

the country is now supposed to have a pension debate. Probably no one but a few

Die-hard pension experts will be serious in the next few days and weeks

want to discuss how the pension system could be structured in 2045.

It would be better to have this discussion in a few months – if

Hopefully the corona crisis has slowly lost some of its drama.

Until then, the report of the

Commission may be forgotten. And not just because of the timing

was bad. Bad, grotto bad, are unfortunately your recommendations.

The problem that the Commission should take care of is one

serious, huge. It rolls towards us more slowly than it does now

Wave of infection, but for the experts it is equally clear that we are early

have to take countermeasures. It’s about the pension and actually the whole thing

Social system that will come under pressure if, from 2025, more and more rapidly

Members of the high-birth cohorts retire. Then have to

little boy take care of many old people. This can lead to more poverty in old age or too

ever higher social security contributions, a weak economy and empty coffers.

If you no longer know what to do, set up a working group (yet)

To do this, the

Government commission to develop solutions. But what she proposes now works

to a large extent to form a new working group and that

Postpone problem. Not because of Corona, but completely independently of it. Which

Corona could have consequences for the pension, so the Commission has anyway

not busy. Although there are initial studies on this (key message: The

Funding problem worsens, contributions have to increase).

The commission sat down

everything from politicians of the grand coalition, as well as some representatives of the

Collective partners and science together. You should collectively “one

Submit a recommendation for a reliable intergenerational contract “, and the

various “adjustments in pension insurance in one

bring long-term equilibrium “. How high will pensions be in the future?

be? How much of their income should the young generation give up? In

what age can you retire in the future? These are the questions

in the “set screws” of pension insurance.

But who has a specific recommendation

expected to be disappointed. The Commission now only calls “corridors”

for some of these manipulated variables. So the contribution rate, the employee for

pay the pension, in the future not increase by more than 20 to 24 percent (currently:

18.6 percent). And the pension of a standard pensioner should not be less than

between 44 and 49 percent of the average wage (currently 48

Percent). The exact maximum values ​​should always be for a certain period

be determined, the Commission says. And what exactly should be recommended from 2025

should prepare an “old-age insurance advisory board” to be set up.

In other words: the working group recommends a new working group. The

Problem is postponed.

Two lost years

Failure becomes even clearer

this commission on the question of whether the age at which one retires regularly

can go, should continue to rise in the future. Many experts recommend using

increasing life expectancy automatically raise the retirement age limit.

For example, that with three months longer life expectancy the normal

Retirement age increases by two months. Denmark, for example, has one

Rules introduced. Unionists object that not all people

equally benefited from increasing life expectancy. That’s why

differentiated solutions are needed. This thought also appears in that

Commission report, but instead of developing a proposal for it, postponed

they also have this problem. That is why the new one should be in 2026

Take care of the old-age security advisory board. According to the motto: If you no longer know what to do,

set up a working group.

The tragedy is thereby

complete that this commission is not even on the points mentioned

agrees. There are also corridors and retirement ages

different special votes.

The commission failed, and

two years are lost. Maybe it was in the sense of some

Coalition politician. So they could decide all sorts of expensive projects

(Mother’s pension, basic pension) and stifle any discussion about whether we can do that

can afford in the long run. It was always possible to refer to the Commission

who deals with it. Now it is clear: nothing came out. But the

Increase in the mother’s / father’s pension and the introduction of a basic pension

meanwhile decided.

It will probably be some time

need until – according to Corona – a real examination of the

Pension is possible. Then it would be desirable that the grand coalition should also

shows so resolutely and quickly on this topic like now in

the corona crisis.

One thing is clear: if we are one

Working group like the Commission Reliable generation contract by the

Would control the corona crisis if we were all already dead.