Working group on pension proposes working group on pension | TIME ONLINE

The world is upside down, but of it
the government commission More reliable
Intergenerational contract don’t be put off. Published in the midst of the Corona crisis
the commission set up two years ago today makes its recommendations on how
the pension can be secured in the long term. The idea is absurd that
the country is now supposed to have a pension debate. Probably no one but a few
Die-hard pension experts will be serious in the next few days and weeks
want to discuss how the pension system could be structured in 2045.
It would be better to have this discussion in a few months – if
Hopefully the corona crisis has slowly lost some of its drama.
Until then, the report of the
Commission may be forgotten. And not just because of the timing
was bad. Bad, grotto bad, are unfortunately your recommendations.
The problem that the Commission should take care of is one
serious, huge. It rolls towards us more slowly than it does now
Wave of infection, but for the experts it is equally clear that we are early
have to take countermeasures. It’s about the pension and actually the whole thing
Social system that will come under pressure if, from 2025, more and more rapidly
Members of the high-birth cohorts retire. Then have to
little boy take care of many old people. This can lead to more poverty in old age or too
ever higher social security contributions, a weak economy and empty coffers.
If you no longer know what to do, set up a working group (yet)
To do this, the
Government commission to develop solutions. But what she proposes now works
to a large extent to form a new working group and that
Postpone problem. Not because of Corona, but completely independently of it. Which
Corona could have consequences for the pension, so the Commission has anyway
not busy. Although there are initial studies on this (key message: The
Funding problem worsens, contributions have to increase).
The commission sat down
everything from politicians of the grand coalition, as well as some representatives of the
Collective partners and science together. You should collectively “one
Submit a recommendation for a reliable intergenerational contract “, and the
various “adjustments in pension insurance in one
bring long-term equilibrium “. How high will pensions be in the future?
be? How much of their income should the young generation give up? In
what age can you retire in the future? These are the questions
in the “set screws” of pension insurance.
But who has a specific recommendation
expected to be disappointed. The Commission now only calls “corridors”
for some of these manipulated variables. So the contribution rate, the employee for
pay the pension, in the future not increase by more than 20 to 24 percent (currently:
18.6 percent). And the pension of a standard pensioner should not be less than
between 44 and 49 percent of the average wage (currently 48
Percent). The exact maximum values should always be for a certain period
be determined, the Commission says. And what exactly should be recommended from 2025
should prepare an “old-age insurance advisory board” to be set up.
In other words: the working group recommends a new working group. The
Problem is postponed.
Two lost years
Failure becomes even clearer
this commission on the question of whether the age at which one retires regularly
can go, should continue to rise in the future. Many experts recommend using
increasing life expectancy automatically raise the retirement age limit.
For example, that with three months longer life expectancy the normal
Retirement age increases by two months. Denmark, for example, has one
Rules introduced. Unionists object that not all people
equally benefited from increasing life expectancy. That’s why
differentiated solutions are needed. This thought also appears in that
Commission report, but instead of developing a proposal for it, postponed
they also have this problem. That is why the new one should be in 2026
Take care of the old-age security advisory board. According to the motto: If you no longer know what to do,
set up a working group.
The tragedy is thereby
complete that this commission is not even on the points mentioned
agrees. There are also corridors and retirement ages
different special votes.
The commission failed, and
two years are lost. Maybe it was in the sense of some
Coalition politician. So they could decide all sorts of expensive projects
(Mother’s pension, basic pension) and stifle any discussion about whether we can do that
can afford in the long run. It was always possible to refer to the Commission
who deals with it. Now it is clear: nothing came out. But the
Increase in the mother’s / father’s pension and the introduction of a basic pension
meanwhile decided.
It will probably be some time
need until – according to Corona – a real examination of the
Pension is possible. Then it would be desirable that the grand coalition should also
shows so resolutely and quickly on this topic like now in
the corona crisis.
One thing is clear: if we are one
Working group like the Commission Reliable generation contract by the
Would control the corona crisis if we were all already dead.
.