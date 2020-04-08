Wuhan Exodus begins; Deaths can skyrocket in the US, UK: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) – The Wuhan exodus is underway after the government eased its month-long ban on the city. More than 50,000 people have train tickets to other cities and flights from the international airport are resuming.

Coronavirus deaths in the US, UK and Italy could exceed 5,000 in the coming week, according to an estimate by Imperial College London. Less than 100 deaths are predicted for Japan.

Asian stocks halted a two-day rally, with investors weighing signs of a slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus against further deaths. The oil continued to swing before an important meeting of the suppliers.

Hong Kong and Singapore are tightening measures to restrict public and private meetings to limit a possible increase in coronavirus cases. Los Angeles ordered its key workers to wear masks.

Key developments:

The worldwide cases reach 1.43 million; Deaths exceed 82,100: Johns HopkinsWuhan sees mass exodus after blockade looseningStudy sees growing outbreak in the U.S., Japan and UK. Tesla cuts salaries by up to 30% for the iPhone installer Foxconn to begin manufacturing ventilators

Tesla cuts some salaries by 30% (11:57 a.m. HK)

Tesla Inc. will cut employee salaries by up to 30% this Monday to cut costs as some operations are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the United States, the pay cut is 30% for Vice Presidents and above, 20% for Directors and above, and 10% for others, according to an internal memo from Bloomberg. Workers outside the US will see similar discounts.

Employees who have not been assigned critical tasks and who cannot work from home are given unpaid leave, even though they retain health care benefits. Tesla agreed to stop US production last month on orders from the authorities.

Apple partner Foxconn starts manufacturing ventilators (11:29 a.m. HK)

Foxconn, the company that assembles most of the world’s iPhones, will begin developing and manufacturing ventilators in the United States.

Foxconn will work with Medtronic Plc to design and develop the devices. Foxconn, which has a plant in Wisconsin, has not said where and when the medical devices are manufactured.

There was a worldwide shortage of ventilators needed to treat severe cases of Covid-19. Foxconn has been making facial masks in China since February to curb the spread of the virus.

Los Angeles workers must wear masks (11:15 AM HK)

In Los Angeles, key workers are now required to wear cloth masks that cover their eyes and mouth, Mayor Eric Garcetti said. Employers either have to provide the masks or reimburse workers who buy their own. Businesses can deny service to customers who are not wearing facewear.

The second largest U.S. city emergency decree goes well beyond the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommended that masks be worn on a voluntary basis. The order will take effect on Friday.

Outbreak growing rapidly in the USA, stabilizing in Italy (10:49 hrs)

The outbreak of coronaviruses is increasing rapidly in the United States, Japan, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, according to a weekly forecast by Imperial College London’s MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis.

However, the group found that the disease is stabilizing in Italy, Iran, South Korea and Indonesia.

The MRC, which works with government agencies like the World Health Organization, forecasts mortality rates for the coming week based on analysis from 42 active transmission countries.

The center, in its April 7 forecast, predicts more than 5,000 deaths in the coming week in France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. Deaths in fewer than 100 are predicted for 14 countries, including Japan.

Singapore Enforcement of “Circuit Breaker” Measures (10:16 am HK)

Singapore issued more than 7,000 written notices to people who were not safely distant on the first day of the new “breaker” rules, the government said. Increased measures came into effect on Tuesday when the city-state tried to curb the spread of the coronavirus and a second wave of infections in the city-state.

First-time offenders could be fined up to S $ 10,000 (S $ 7,009), up to six months in prison, or both, the Straits Times reported.

The increased measures include bans on public and private gatherings of all sizes by people who do not live together. The rules apply to private and public spaces, according to a copy of a speech by Health Minister Gan Kim Yong.

