Wuhan to hold beer festival, stimulate nighttime economy

A beer festival will be held on Saturday in the city of Wuhan, once hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic in China, local authorities said Thursday.

The beer festival, scheduled to last for one week, is set to be the first large-scale entertainment and consumption event since the city’s lockdown was lifted on April 8, with the aim to stimulate the nighttime economy of the city, said Dai Lichun, director of the commerce bureau of Wuhan’s Dongxihu District, at a press conference.

Dai said a total of 29 venues will be set up during the festival, covering the main business districts and scenic spots in the city of over 10 million people.

Wuhan hopes to revitalize catering, culture, tourism and other business sectors to boost the confidence of both consumers and enterprises, and stimulate nighttime economy, Dai said.

Authorities have established special teams to guarantee epidemic prevention and control work, medical supplies and transport during the festival, the official said.