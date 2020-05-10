WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Predictions, Card Details, Bets, And Where To Watch The Event!

All you need to know about WWE “Money In The Bank” event for 2020, what time, what are the odds, and how to watch it online, only here.

If you’re a die-hard fan of WWE, then you would know that there are main events that would rock the wrestling foundation and its fans to the core. The Money In The Bank is one of those events, and here are all the juicy details of what to expect.

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view for this year will be very different from all others that came before. Both the men and women’s ladder matches will be on the same event, and not just that. All the matches will be taking place inside the WWE headquarters located in Connecticut.

So if you’re expecting that you could enjoy the event with thousands of roaring fans in a filled stadium, then you aren’t aware of the coronavirus pandemic, which has made everyone in the globe rethink decisions of crowded places.

Money in the Bank will be a pay-per-view event and will start this Sunday, May 10, at 6 PM EST. There will be a kickoff show for about an hour, and the main card will begin an hour after at 7 PM EST.

The kickoff show will give fans a background on every match that’s about to happen with a panel of guests. From previous Money in the Bank events, there was always one match on the kickoff’s, but WWE has not confirmed that this would happen this year.

You can watch the event on the WWE Network, or any of the promotion’s official social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and YouTube.

There will be six matches already confirmed for Sunday’s event. From the six matches, four will be for titles while the other two will be the traditional Money in the Bank matches. All matches, however, will be sure to keep fans glued for the entire event, given the star-studded power.

Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins, McIntyre’s betting odds are -600 while Rollins has +350; Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt, Strowman and Wyatt have even odds at -120 each; Bayley vs. Tamina, Bayley having -450 while Tamina +275

The main events will be WWE Smackdown Tag Team 4-Way Match Winner, includes The New Day 1/1, John Morrison and The Miz 5/4, The Forgotten Sons 5/2, and The Lucha House Party 5/1.

For the main event for the men’s division for Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner are AJ Styles ⅘, Aleister Black 7/4, Daniel Bryan 9/2, Baron Corbin 6/1, Rey Mysterio 10/1, and Otis 14.1.

As for the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner, the contestants will be Shayna Baszler ⅔, Nia Jax 3/1, Lacey Evans 4/1, Asuka 6/1, Dana Brooke 7/1, and Carmella 10/1.

So there you have it, everything you need to know regarding the event. What are you waiting? Prepare your snacks, your bets, and get ready for a good time!

