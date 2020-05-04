Xi’an to build 25,000 5G base stations by 2022

Xi’an, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi province, will set up 25,000 5G base stations by 2022 to comprehensively promote the integrated and innovative application of 5G in the city.

Xi’an will build 9,000 new 5G base stations, totaling 13,000, this year, achieving high-quality coverage of the 5G network in its core urban areas and key areas including industrial parks, transportation lines and tourist attractions, said a guideline unveiled by the city’s government.

The city is scheduled to build 7,000 and 5,000 new 5G base stations in 2021 and 2022, respectively, bringing the total number in the city to 25,000 and covering the major urban areas and key areas in outlying districts. By the end of 2022, the scale of its 5G industry will exceed 30 billion yuan (about 4.23 billion U.S. dollars), said the guideline.

Xi’an also plans to create 20 to 30 innovative applications of 5G in fields such as advanced manufacturing, smart cities and artificial intelligence by the end of 2022.