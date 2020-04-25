Xicheng district to distribute vouchers to boost consumer spending

Beijing’s Xicheng district on Wednesday announced a plan to issue vouchers worth 150 million yuan (about US$21 million) to boost consumer spending and stabilize the economy.

Residents in Beijing will soon be able to apply for the vouchers by registering on WeChat official account Xicheng Xiaofei, and use the vouchers for payments during visits to shopping malls, supermarkets, restaurants, and cultural and tourist sites in Beijing’s Xicheng district.

Yuan Li, director of the Commerce Bureau of Xicheng district, said the voucher program aims at supporting the operation in retail, catering, culture, tourism, sport, and education sectors.

In addition, Beijing’s Xicheng district plans to improve and implement policies supporting companies that were hit hard by the outbreak and helping them to restore business.