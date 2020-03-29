XRP Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence

Investing.com – was trading at $0.18103 by 15:37 (19:37 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.04% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 19.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $7.88093B, or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $20.48129B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.16972 to $0.18103 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 3.22%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.13639B or 0.00% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1454 to $0.1810 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 94.50% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

was last at $6,678.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.42% on the day.

was trading at $137.15 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.73%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $122.17794B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $15.14711B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading