You could be owed thousands of dollars if you follow these six steps to find unclaimed money.

MILLIONS of people in the United States may be owed money or property from an old bank account or a previous employer.

There are several methods for locating unclaimed funds that you may be owed.

The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA) estimates that nearly one out of every ten Americans has unclaimed money or property.

Stocks, refunds, traveler’s checks, annuities, trust distributions, and other items fall under this category.

According to NAUPA, states return over (dollar)3 billion each year.

We’ll go over the various tools and resources available to assist you in obtaining your funds in the sections below.

Unclaimed.org is the most popular site for locating money you may be owed.

NAUPA, a non-profit dedicated to reuniting owners with lost or unclaimed property, operates the website.

You can trust NAUPA because it is part of the National Association of State Treasurers’ network.

Unclaimed.org aims to make it easier to navigate by providing links to individual unclaimed property programs. While each state has its own unclaimed property laws, unclaimed.org aims to make it easier to navigate by providing links to individual unclaimed property programs.

You can search for free or pay for a third-party service.

Third-party services, on the other hand, can be expensive and frequently reveal the same data as the free service.

You can use NAUPA’s missingmoney.com to look for unclaimed property in several states.

This will look through the databases of participating states to see if you have any unclaimed property.

In many cases, there is no time limit on pursuing what you are owed.

However, the sooner you start looking and filing a claim, the better.

If you have a credit card from a major bank or airline, there’s a good chance it has a good rewards program with cashback.

You could be missing out on hundreds of dollars in cashback rewards if you haven’t set up your rewards account.

While each institution has its own set of rules, every dollar earned is usually rewarded with a point system.

Your points could then be redeemed for a variety of prizes, including cash.

You can usually link your checking account for direct deposit or enter your mailing address to receive a paper check when claiming your cashback.

You can check with the IRS if you’ve filed a tax return but haven’t received a refund you believe you’re due.

If the information you provided to the IRS is out of date, your refund may be delayed.

Identity theft, fraud, incomplete information, and other errors can all have an impact on returns.

There’s also a website if you believe you’re owed back wages from a previous employer.

The Department of State in the United States…

