You could get an extra (dollar)500 on your tax refund this year if the state approves a proposal.

THE GOVERNOR OF GEORGIA wants to give his state’s taxpayers more money.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp wants to put money from the state’s surplus into the hands of Georgians.

Georgia taxpayers could receive a (dollar)250 to (dollar)500 tax credit, according to the governor’s proposal.

Many people believe that many state agencies are underfunded compared to pre-pandemic levels, so his proposal is not popular.

Budget cuts have been made in areas such as education and health care.

Some see his proposal as a way to boost his popularity ahead of a re-election bid.

Single taxpayers should receive a (dollar)250 refund, according to Governor Kemp’s administration.

Joint filers may be eligible for (dollar)500 in tax relief.

The (dollar)1.6 billion in income taxes comes from Georgia’s budget surplus of (dollar)2.2 billion in 2021.

In anticipation of revenue declines during the ongoing pandemic, Georgia lawmakers cut 10% from the fiscal year 2021 budget.

The state restored nearly (dollar)648 million to the education budget once it appeared that budgets had leveled off.

The extra funds for the fiscal year 2022 would be used to pay out tax refunds.

Governor Kemp said the refund would be given to anyone who filed their taxes by the April 18 deadline.

It isn’t as straightforward as that.

Before any Georgians see the money, the governor’s office explained that the state’s General Assembly must approve the proposed tax refund.

State lawmakers have stated that while they are not opposed to returning money to taxpayers, they are concerned about other programs that were impacted by the pandemic and are still underfunded.

We explain Georgia’s guaranteed income program, which pays (dollar)850 per month for two years.

In addition, there are other states that have implemented a universal basic income program.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.