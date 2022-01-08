You might get TWO (dollar)1,400 stimulus checks next month, but Congress’s time to approve the bill is running out.

In 2022, a FOURTH federal stimulus check may not be on the horizon.

Due to Congress’ failure to pass the bill, no Child Tax Credit will be sent to parents in January.

For some families, however, there is still hope.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said the Biden administration is working on a bill that, if passed, would restore the payments.

“If we get it done in January, we’ve discussed with Treasury officials and others the possibility of doing double payments in February,” she said.

The plan will be similar to when people chose to opt out of the child tax credit program in order to receive additional money in their December paycheck.

If a family has added another dependent since then, some of them may be eligible for additional funds.

Officials say the Biden administration hasn’t given up on the Build Back Better plan.

It’s possible that the bill could pass if it’s broken down into smaller chunks.

Even so, any new stimulus plan will face numerous obstacles in the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections.

Members of both parties may be reluctant to show support for the president and his administration because it would harm their campaigns.

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has spoken out against the plan.

At a Wall Street Journal event, he said, “If we keep sending checks, it will be difficult to stop the checks.”

The Biden administration still needs votes, such as Manchin’s, to pass the plan, so it’s unclear where it stands right now.

For the most up-to-date information on Covid-19 relief, visit our live blog…

“It takes time to finalize these agreements, prepare legislative changes, and complete all the parliamentary and procedural steps required to enable a Senate vote,” President Joe Biden said.