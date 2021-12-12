You must act quickly to ensure that you receive a payment of up to (dollar)1,100 from the December stimulus check.

IF YOU EXPECT TO RECEIVE A SURPRISE STIMULUS CHECK IN DECEMBER, YOU MUST TAKE ACTION IMMEDIATELY TO ENSURE THAT THE MONEY IS SENT.

On December 17, the state of California will send out 803,0000 Golden State Stimulus payments worth up to (dollar)1,100, and checks will begin to be distributed this week.

The payments, worth about (dollar)563 million, are said to range between (dollar)600 and (dollar)1,100, according to the Orange County Register.

People who made less than (dollar)75,000 in 2020 are eligible for the stimulus money, but there are a few things you should look into to ensure you get it.

If you haven’t yet received payment, double-check your eligibility for the funds by locating your AGI, as your AGI may differ from what the IRS has on file.

If you’ve recently moved or switched banks, double-check your address, as well as whether you owe money to the state of California.

According to Andrew LePage, media liaison for the Franchise Tax Board, 800,000 paper checks will be mailed to eligible residents, and 3,000 checks will be distributed via direct deposit.

Between November 15, 2021, and December 3, 2021, people with the zip code 376-584 should have received their checks.

The money should arrive between November 29, 2021, and December 17, 2021 for those with the zip code 585-719.

Residents in the 720-927 zip code can expect their money between December 13, 2021, and December 21, 2021.

Finally, those with a zip code of 928-999 should expect their checks between December 27, 2021, and January 11, 2022.

The funds are being distributed through California’s Golden State Stimulus II program.

When asked how many Golden State Stimulus payments have been distributed, LePage told the Orange County Register, “I don’t know.”

“These payments, which began processing and mailing in November, are included in the GSS II payments.”

29. The state has now issued or announced a total of 3.5 million GSS II checks and nearly 3.8 million GSS II direct deposit payments (i.e. the current batch going out between now and 1217).

“This total of nearly 7.3 million GSS II checks and direct deposit payments is worth more than (dollar)5.1 billion,” says the report.

Thanks to Governor Gavin Newsom’s approval of around (dollar)12 billion in coronavirus relief, the checks are part of the state’s Golden State II program.

"The Golden State Stimulus is critical for helping those who have been hit hardest by the pandemic and supporting California's economic recovery by putting money in the hands of

