You must make changes to receive final payment in the next two weeks if you receive a surprise December stimulus check.

RESIDENTS in some states may soon be receiving new stimulus checks in the mail, but only if they act quickly before the end of the year.

Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut announced a Back to Work program that will provide people with (dollar)1,000 stimulus checks if they meet certain criteria.

The Back to Work program, which was announced on May 30, 2021, will run until December 31, 2018.

Residents must have obtained a job to be eligible for the stimulus payment, and the requirements are based on when they filed for unemployment and how long they were on it.

Over 1500 people have already applied for the program, which aims to assist people who have been unemployed for a long time as a result of the pandemic.

It now encourages people to resume their job searches.

In addition, the state provided an extra (dollar)300 in unemployment benefits until September 7.

The payments were made possible by federal funding provided to Connecticut through the CARES Act.

The program has been allocated around (dollar)10 million, with bonus payments available to up to 10,000 eligible applicants.

Since announcing the payments, the state has received over 7,000 applications from the first round.

Connecticut’s lead is being followed by other states, which are offering similar incentives and stimulus bonuses.

Residents of California who were required to file their 2020 tax return by October 15 received the Golden State Stimulus.

As of October 31, approximately half of the nine million residents had received their checks, with the remaining checks being mailed.

California residents earning $30,000 to $75,000 per year were eligible for (dollar)600, and those with children under the age of 18 were eligible for (dollar)1,100.