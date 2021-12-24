YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT FIVE SOCIAL SECURITY CHANGES THAT WILL BE IN EFFECT NEXT WEEK.

You should be aware of five social security changes that will take effect NEXT WEEK.

In 2022, there will be a slew of changes to Social Security benefits.

Claimants can expect an increase in their monthly benefits, among other changes.

Around 70 million Americans are covered by Social Security.

We’ve highlighted five of the changes that will take effect on January 1, 2022, for claimants.

Adjustments to the cost of living are intended to compensate for recent inflation.

Prices increased by 5.4 percent in the 12-month period ending in September, according to data.

Social Security claimants can expect a 5.9% increase in monthly payments as a result of the COLA increase.

That means a retired worker’s monthly check will rise by (dollar)92 in 2022, from $1,565 to $1,657.

Benefits will increase by (dollar)154 per month for a couple, from (dollar)2,599 to (dollar)2,753.

The 5.9% COLA increase will also benefit those who receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

The average monthly benefit for disabled workers will increase by (dollar)76, from (dollar)1,282 to (dollar)1,358 per month in this case.

SSDI helps people who are unable to work or who work at a reduced capacity due to a disability.

The benefit is intended to replace a portion of a qualifying employee’s salary.

Working while collecting Social Security benefits may result in a reduction in benefits, depending on how much money is earned.

If your income exceeds (dollar)18,960 in 2021 and you are under the full retirement age, the SSA will deduct (dollar)1 for every (dollar)2 you earn over the limit.

This amount will rise to (dollar)19,560 in 2022.

If you reach full retirement age in 2022, you’ll be able to earn (dollar)51,960 next year, up from (dollar)50,520 in 2021.

In that case, (dollar)1 is deducted for every (dollar)3 earned above that limit.

Your full retirement age is 67 if you were born in 1960 or later.

Others have the number 66 and a specific number of months.

To qualify for Social Security benefits, those born after 1929 must accumulate at least 40 credits during their working lives.

A maximum of four credits are allowed per year.

The amount required to earn a single credit increases slightly each year.

It will rise from (dollar)1,470 in 2022 to (dollar)1,510 in 2022.

Meanwhile, the number of credits required for disability is determined by your age at the time of disability.

The Social Security Administration also confirmed that the maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security tax will increase in January, in addition to the COLA increase.

The tax will rise from (dollar)142,800 to (dollar)147,000.

High-income workers will pay a higher percentage of their earnings in taxes.

