You need to know this about the tax return for 2020 | NOW

Around 6.8 million individuals and 1.4 million entrepreneurs have been invited to make a declaration for 2019. Experience shows that a large proportion of Dutch people submit the declaration early. But what do you need to know for the coming tax return? NU.nl puts it in a row.

What are the deadlines?

You can submit a declaration from 1 March. There are even people who immediately make a declaration at midnight, says a spokesperson for the tax authorities.

The other two important deadlines are 1 April and 1 May. If you submit a declaration before 1 April, you will receive a response from the tax authorities before 1 July. All declarations must be received by 1 May.

If you do not file a declaration before the deadline, but you do have to do so, a fine is imminent. For income tax, that fine is 385 euros. However, the tax authorities often first send a reminder to file a tax return. The Tax and Customs Administration also makes an estimate of the income so that the tax can be considerably higher.

It can’t be later?

If it really doesn’t work, you can request a delay until 1 September without giving a reason, but you must do so before 1 May. The Tax Authorities will then send a confirmation letter within three weeks.

But keep it in mind. If it turns out that you ultimately have to pay, then the Tax Authorities charge an interest of no less than 4 percent on that amount; a considerable amount in these times of negative interest rates.

Does everyone have to make a declaration?

If you have received a letter, you must make a declaration anyway. If you do not have a letter, you may still have to make a declaration. This depends on how much you have to pay. If you have already entered your details and you have to pay 47 euros or more, you are still required to submit a declaration. In fact, everyone has to enter the data.

Sometimes it can also be smart to make a declaration because you get money back. Please note: the Tax Authorities do not reimburse amounts of 16 euros or less.

What should you do and what do you need?

According to the Tax Authorities, the tax return program has been improved this year and for many people in paid employment, a great deal of information has already been entered. “However, we cannot know everything about the situation of people and the effect on the tax return,” said Liane Vlaskamp, ​​general manager of private individuals at the tax authorities. “That is why people must check the declaration carefully and supplement it where necessary. After all, everyone remains responsible for the declaration that they submit.”

If you have a more complicated tax return, the tax authorities have a list of documents that you must have with you to complete the data yourself. Of course you need the annual statements or payslips from last year, but also consider the details of your bank or investment accounts, for example. Do you have many deductible items? Don’t forget that you need proof of payment.

The complete list of required details can be found here