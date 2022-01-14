You only have DAYS to claim monthly (dollar)660 guaranteed payments before applications close.

You only have DAYS left to claim your guaranteed monthly (dollar)660 payments before the deadline.

AMERICANS have only a few days left to apply for a monthly payment of (dollar)660.

Shreveport, Louisiana, launched its universal basic income program this week, which will help those in need on a regular basis.

110 families in the city will receive (dollar)660 monthly payments for a period of 12 months.

To be eligible, a city resident must be a single parent with an income of 120 percent of the federal poverty level.

A single parent is defined as a mother, father, stepparent, grandparent, caregiver, or legal guardian with a school-aged child, according to the city.

As of August 2021, the child must be at least three years old and under the age of twenty.

In addition, the city stated that you cannot live with a partner if you are not married.

However, the deadline to apply for the payments is approaching, and eligible families only have until Monday, January 17 to submit an application.

The United Way’s Financial Empowerment Center is accepting walk-ins until 3 p.m. today, January 14, if you need help in person.

Shreveport will conduct two lotteries as part of the selection process.

After that, participants will be assigned to either a “treatment intervention group” or a “control group.”

The guaranteed income will be given to the intervention group.

The control group will not be paid, but will be invited to participate in future research projects.

Within three weeks of the application closing, the city will notify the selected participants.

Shreveport is one of many cities across the country that have implemented UBI programs.

Many of these locations are testing UBI with funds from the American Rescue Act to see how it affects low-income Americans.

