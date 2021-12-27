You only have FOUR days to apply for the latest round of payments – find out how to get the (dollar)1,400.

There are only four days left to apply for the latest round of stimulus payments, and here’s how to get your money.

With less than a week until the New Year, the deadline for the IRS’ plus-up stimulus program, which offers eligible Americans a (dollar)1,400 bonus, is rapidly approaching.

The IRS payments are part of President Joe Biden’s March signing of the American Rescue Act.

If they qualify for a plus-up check, some Americans may receive a (dollar)1,400 payment under the legislation.

Those who received a stimulus check based on their 2019 tax return or information obtained from the Social Security Administration will receive the plus-up payments.

You must have earned less in 2020 than in 2019 to be eligible for the plus-up payment.

If something changed on your 2020 tax return, such as your income or the addition of a dependent, you may be eligible for plus-up payments.

Americans who want a surprise stimmy must act quickly because the IRS has a deadline of December 31 to issue the payments.

After that, the IRS will not make any more plus-up payments.

The simplest way to do this is to submit a tax return for the year 2020.

Once the IRS has this information, they will determine whether or not you are eligible.

The IRS Get My Payment Tool allows Americans to check the status of their stimulus checks.

Direct deposit was used for about 500,000 plus-up payments, while checks were used for the rest.

“Let’s say a married couple with one child had adjusted gross income of (dollar)165,000 in 2019, and because their income was more than (dollar)160,000, they are not eligible for any portion of the third payment,” Cassandra Kirby, a senior executive at wealth advisor Braun-Bostich andamp; Associates in Pittsburgh, said.

“However, they had another child in 2020, and their adjusted gross income dropped from (dollar)165,000 to (dollar)155,000,” says the report.

That’s because they’d be eligible for (dollar)2,800 in stimulus money if their income was between (dollar)150,000 and (dollar)160,000 with an additional dependent.

