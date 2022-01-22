You’ll need five key documents to get (dollar)22,503 from the IRS.

To earn up to (dollar)22,503 from the IRS, you’ll need five key documents.

AMERICANS will soon be able to file their 2021 tax returns, but you’ll need to gather a few documents in order to maximize your refund.

Some taxpayers will see a much larger tax return this year as a result of President Joe Biden’s (dollar)1.9 trillion American Rescue Act, which was signed into law in March.

The following documents should be on hand in order to be fully prepared and avoid delays.

If you’ve ever filed taxes before, you’re probably familiar with the W-2 form.

This document contains important tax and earnings information from your employer.

If you overpaid in taxes last year, this will help you figure out your overall refund.

According to the IRS, Americans received an average tax refund of (dollar)2,775 in 2021, an increase of 11% from the previous year.

Employers must file copies of W-2 and W-3 forms with the Social Security Administration by January 31 due to legislation passed in 2015.

So, if you haven’t already, you should expect to receive a W-2 form soon.

The Rescue Act included a major policy change that increased the child tax credit from (dollar)2,000 to (dollar)3,600.

While the expanded child tax credit is no longer available, millions of eligible families received monthly payments of up to (dollar)300 per child from July to December, totaling up to (dollar)1,800.

As a result, families who received all of those payments will be able to claim the remaining funds on their tax returns, up to (dollar)1,800 per child.

If they haven’t already received one, those who received child tax credit payments should expect a letter from the IRS.

The document will be numbered “6419” and will include vital information such as the number of children who are eligible for tax credits and the total amount of tax credits paid out in 2021.

You can claim the full (dollar)3,600 on your tax return if you were eligible but did not receive them.

If you believe you are eligible for tax credits but did not receive any in 2021, you will need to complete Schedule 8812 (Form 1040).

This year, families with child care expenses in 2021 can claim up to $8,000 in tax credits.

The child and dependent care tax credit, which was also expanded under the Rescue Act, is known as this.

Families with more than one child can now claim up to 50% of qualifying expenses totaling (dollar)16,000, equating to (dollar)8,000 in total.

Those with a gross adjusted income, in particular…

