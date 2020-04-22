Zhongguancun Software Park becomes a national digital service export base

The list of the first 12 national digital service export bases is recently released by the Ministry of Commerce, the Cyberspace Administration of China, and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Zhongguancun Software Park (ZPark) is the only one in Beijing that has made to the list.

Located in the Dongbeiwang area of Haidian district, ZPark covers an area of about 2.6 square kilometers. As the only high-tech industrial park in Beijing with the dual qualifications of national software industry base and national software export base, the park is home to more than 600 headquarters and global R&D centers of renowned domestic and foreign IT enterprises, including Lenovo, Baidu, Tencent, Sina, Didi, AsiaInfo Technology, iFLYTEK, Qiming Star, Glodon, IBM, etc. In 2019, the total output value of enterprises in ZPark marked 286.98 billion yuan (about US$40.55 billion), which means its average output value per square kilometer was more than 100 billion yuan.

In recent years, Sina Weibo, Kuaishou, SHAREit, Baidu, and other software information services developed in ZPark have successively gone abroad and become popular across the globe. The AI platform of Baidu and Tencent, the speech recognition technology of iFLYTEK and SinoVoice, the facial recognition technology of Hanvon, and the intelligent hardware of Inspur have all obtained leading positions in the world.

For the first batch of enterprises entering the park, one of their main businesses is integrated and high-end offshore service outsourcing, which is now a major feature of ZPark. The company Pactera has customers from Japan, Australia, North America, and Europe; the company iSoftStone has more than 90 branches and 25 global delivery centers in 36 cities globally; and the company BeyondSoft has more than 40 branches, R&D bases, and delivery centers in seven countries, including China, the U.S., Spain, Japan, India, Singapore, and Malaysia.

At present, the wide application of digital technology has played a vital role in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. New models and business types such as online office, online education, cloud signing, and 5G are booming. In the future, building ZPark into a national digital service export base will help to speed up the development of digital trade and the application of digital technology, cultivate new business models and types, and promote the high-quality development of service trade.