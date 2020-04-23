Zoom 5.0 to Require Users to Put Password, and Adds ‘Report User’ Button vs. Zoombombers

Zoom has experienced massive backlash for the past weeks after millions of users accuse the teleconferencing app with various security flaws. Today, this might change with Zoom 5.0.

If you’re familiar with how Zoom works, you would know that the app does not require passwords on each private meeting. As long as you got the Zoom link, you’re all settled to join the meeting. Unfortunately, this will not happen anymore with the latest Zoom version 5.0.

According to the recent blog post of Zoom company, the 90-day security plan of the company has now born into an updated version. Zoom 5.0 was said to feature “robust security enhancements that proactively identify, address, and enhance the security and privacy capabilities of the Zoom platform.”

As we all know, Zoom went to a terrible roller coaster ride when they first experienced success in reaching 200 million users in March. The success, however, did not lasts after millions of users accuse the app of security failures like ‘zoombombing’– pranksters joining calls to say, racist, sexual, and other immoral acts to strangers.

Today, however, zoombombers might have a hard time joining other calls with the latest security protocols that Zoom installed.

Since this will be the latest updated version of the Zoom app, a lot of changes and additional features are recently added to the app.

First, Zoom is said to upgrade its AES 256-bit GCM encryption standard, which now offers increased protection of your meeting data in transit and resistance against tampering.

Secondly, there will be a new feature on Zoom called ‘Security Icon.’ This icon will be the center of all security features recently and originally added to the app. Another feature that was recently added is the button called ‘Report User.’ By the name itself, hosts of meetings are now able to ‘report a user’ that is not originally invited to the meeting or called Zoombombers.

Also, aside from the past, meeting passwords are now on default mode. It means that on Zoom 5.0, most Zoom users are required to input passwords on each of their meetings. For administered users, the app will define your password complexity, such as length, alphanumeric, and special character requirements to protect you from any Zoombombers out there.

Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom, said that these latest updates will not be their last security enhancements for this year. The company also clarifies that every complaint against the app was thoroughly studied by its engineers to help advance the security systems that Zoom has.

“I am proud to reach this step in our 90-day plan, but this is just the beginning. We built our business by delivering happiness to our customers. We will earn our customers’ trust and deliver them happiness with our unwavering focus on providing the most secure platform,” Yuan said.

As of now, Zoom 5.0 is not yet being released but expected to be available within this week.

ALSO READ: China Uses Zoom To Spy on Americans, US Officials Say