Zoom Hires Ex-U.S. National Security Adviser as ‘Independent Director’

Zoom is now on its peak during the pandemic crisis. Despite the security issues that the American app is facing, a huge number of users are still using this app. And as they jumped in to provide stricter and stronger security measures, the company now has a new director–adding to Zoom’s company board. Interestingly, the man behind it was also once part of United States President Donald Trump’s security advisers.

According to Fox News, H.R. McMaster is now officially part of the Zoom company board as an independent director that was said to be responsible for keeping the platform safe for its users.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan officially said this announcement on Wednesday, May 6. He said that the new director would be a “welcome addition” to the company’s board officials.

“During his decorated military career, he has built an expertise in leading through challenging situations and has demonstrated tremendous strength of character,” Yuan said in a statement Wednesday. “His leadership will be invaluable as Zoom continues to enable people to connect on a global scale.”

For those who don’t know McMaster, he was once part of the Trump administration as a former U.S. national security adviser. He left his post in March 2018 after serving for the President for over a year.

He was positioned on the job after Trump’s first security adviser Michael Flynn was dismissed after less than a month on the job after officials accused him of not telling top officials about the full extent of his communications with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition period.

After McMaster left the office of the President, he was then replaced by two other security advisers that only lasted for months.

McMaster mentioned that connecting people through this pandemic is an essential thing for everyone. Giving thanks to what Zoom has said to be doing through the past years.

“Zoom does significant good for our society, allowing people to connect and collaborate face-to-face from anywhere. This extraordinary capability is vital now more than ever,” McMaster said in a statement Wednesday. “My goal is to help the company navigate rapid growth and assist in meeting Zoom’s commitment to becoming the world’s most secure video communications platform.”

Zoom also hires investment expert from the Obama administration

Not only McMaster would be added to the board. Excitingly, even former President Barack Obama’s deputy assistant to the U.S. Trade Representative for Investment, Jonathan Kallmer, will be seen to be added to the company.

Kallmer will be entering the position as head of the Global Public Policy and Government Relations, which makes sure that security on the app will be properly applied every day.

After the controversies, it looks like Zoom has finally changed its path to a more secure platform for everyone.

