007 Producers Turn Down Tom Holland’s ‘Young’ James Bond Idea—’It Didn’t Really Make Sense’

007 Producers Turn Down Tom Holland’s ‘Young’ James Bond Idea—’It Didn’t Make Sense,’ They Say.

Over the holidays, actor Tom Holland starred in a new Marvel film.

While the film may be nominated for an Academy Award, some fans are concerned about his future outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Holland has considered forming a partnership with another major property.

When Holland pitched a film, he could have been mistaken for James Bond.

The star, however, was not given the opportunity to play the part.

His idea for a different story was turned down by the producers.

Holland has experience in action films thanks to his role as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). When asked about his future plans, he expressed interest in playing James Bond.

Holland frequently discusses his wish, according to one of his co-stars.

Holland reportedly pitched the idea of becoming 007 to the show’s producers.

While filming Spider-Man: Far From Home, he managed to do so.

Sony owned the James Bond franchise at the time.

As a result, Holland met with the studio to discuss his plans.

In an interview, Holland said, “I had a meeting… with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I’d come up with.”

Holland was probably thinking of a film in which James Bond starts out as a heroic spy.

It would have been the start of the iconic character that people have grown to love over time.

Holland is likely to be too busy to join another franchise after signing on for three more Spider-Man films.

Fans are unlikely to see their favorite actor reprise his role as James Bond anytime soon.

The premise of the potential narrative did not convince the 007 producers.

Holland was probably disappointed, but he accepted their choice and moved on.

“It was James Bond’s origin story,” Holland explained.

“It didn’t make much sense.”

It was a bust.

It was a young kid’s dream, and I don’t believe the Bond estate was particularly interested.”

Despite the fact that Holland’s pitch was rejected, he was still able to work on a film for another action-adventure hero.

A young Nathan Drake was conceived as a result of the James Bond origin story.

The protagonist of the game Uncharted is Nathan Drake, and Holland will play him in Sony’s film adaptation.

