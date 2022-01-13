1 Day After Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Were Seen Cuddling Up, Kanye West and Julia Fox Show Off Their PDA.

1 Day After Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Were Seen Cuddling Up, Kanye West and Julia Fox Pack on the PDA.

Almost a year after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorced, neither of them is afraid to show affection for their new loves, Pete Davidson and Julia Fox.

The rapper, 44, and the Uncut Gems actress, 31, were photographed on Wednesday, January 12, outside of Delilah in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

Outside of the restaurant, where they dined alongside Madonna, Antonio Brown, Floyd Mayweather, Evan Ross, and others, the twosome kissed and hugged.

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, had a low-key date night at Jon and Vinny’s the night before.

An insider told Us Weekly that the two had an “intimate date” at the pizza joint on Tuesday, January 11, and that they were “close together” throughout the outing.

TMZ has since published photos of Kardashian holding on to Davidson as they went out for ice cream after their dinner in LA. In a video shared by the outlet, the KWW Beauty founder and the Saturday Night Live star were seen holding hands and smiling as they walked to their car.

Since October 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been linked to the comedian.

The couple celebrated the start of the year with a quick trip to the Bahamas earlier this month.

“Kim and Pete have taken their relationship to the next level.

Things have certainly accelerated, but in a healthy, enjoyable way,” a source told Us in December 2021.

“Right now, they’re just having fun and seeing where things lead.”

West, on the other hand, was first seen with Fox in January of this year.

She later revealed that they met in Miami on New Year’s Eve.

“The connection was instantaneous.”

On January 6, the model told Interview magazine, “His energy is so fun to be around.”

“All night long, he had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling.”

We decided to maintain our momentum by returning to New York City to see Slave Play.

I was impressed because Ye’s flight landed at six o’clock and the play was at seven o’clock, and he was there ON TIME.”

“Everything with us has been so organic,” she continued.

I’m not sure where things are going, but if this is a sign of things to come,

