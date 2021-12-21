1 Month After His Split From Kaia Gerber, Jacob Elordi was spotted with Olivia Jade Giannulli.

1 Month After His Split From Kaia Gerber, Jacob Elordi Is Seen With Olivia Jade Giannulli

Jacob Elordi only split from Kaia Gerber a month ago, but he’s already seen with Olivia Jade Giannulli.

On Sunday, December 19, the Euphoria star, 24, and the influencer, 22, were photographed getting coffee in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood.

The couple walked down the sidewalk with friends in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, while Elordi walked his golden retriever, Layla, dressed casually in jeans and a hoodie.

For her part, the Dancing With the Stars alum wore a gray sweatsuit and fuzzy slippers.

The Kissing Booth actor and Gerber, 20, called it quits after more than a year of dating, according to Us Weekly.

The former couple “didn’t spend much time together” due to their busy schedules, according to In Touch, but “there are no hard feelings.”

Despite the fact that their relationship ended, Elordi claims that his ex taught him valuable lessons about dealing with fame.

“She handles herself wonderfully publicly,” he told Men’s Health in an interview published on Monday, December 20, just before their split.

“[She] taught me how to deal with it and just be whatever I wanted to be about it, you know?”

The couple kept their relationship quiet for a long time, but Gerber made a rare comment about her ex-boyfriend when speaking to Vogue for her June-July 2021 cover story earlier this year.

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t expect anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” she said at the time.

“Lust is the desire to touch or want other people, but love is seeing someone.”

For her part, Giannulli was recently linked to Jackson Guthy.

In August, the YouTuber confirmed that she and the musician, 25, had broken up two years after getting back together.

“I am indeed single,” she replied to an Instagram follower who asked if she was single during a Q&A.

In the aftermath of the college admissions scandal in which Giannulli’s parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were implicated, the Los Angeles native and Guthy previously split in May 2019.

"Jackson had a breakdown.

