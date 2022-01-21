1 month after Josh Duggar’s conviction for child pornography, his legal team files a motion for a new trial.

One month after Josh Duggar’s conviction for child pornography, his legal team files a motion for a new trial.

Josh Duggar and his legal team have filed a motion for acquittal, one month after he was found guilty in his long-running court case.

After being arrested in Arkansas eight months prior, the 33-year-old was found guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material in December 2021.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 19, the former TLC star should be given a new trial.

The motion states, “Even in the light most favorable to the Government, the evidence elicited at trial does not support a conviction on either count.”

“The government failed to present any evidence that Duggar “knew that the visual depictions were of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct” — a requirement for each count’s conviction.

In his most recent filing, Duggar claims that prosecutors failed to provide “exculpatory evidence” in the case of an alleged former employee who “regularly used the desktop computer in the months and weeks leading up to May 2019,” when the political activist is said to have downloaded the inappropriate material that led to his arrest.

“Law enforcement had failed to meaningfully investigate the possibility that anyone other than Duggar committed the crimes charged,” the motion claims.

According to the defense, Duggar’s former colleague Caleb Williams was interviewed weeks before the trial but never called to testify.

Williams claimed he was “completely mistaken” about parts of his testimony in an email allegedly sent to prosecutors after the interview.

Following his arrest in April 2021, the 19 Kids and Counting alum’s lawyer initially entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Since the court’s decision last month, Duggar has been held in the Washington County Jail and has been denied conjugal visits from his wife, Anna Duggar, with whom he shares seven children: Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 2 months.

Several of Josh’s siblings testified during his week-long trial and issued strong statements after he was convicted.

In December 2021, Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, wrote on their family blog, “Today was difficult for our family.”

“Our hearts break for the children who have been abused or exploited in any way.

