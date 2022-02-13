1 of Bane’s Most Surprising Lines and 5 Other Facts About His Villainous Turn in “The Dark Knight Rises” Tom Hardy Improvised 1 of Bane’s Most Surprising Lines and 5 Other Facts About His Villainous Turn in “The Dark Knight Rises”

As Batman villain Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, Tom Hardy had big shoes to fill.

Following the massive success of Heath Ledger’s Joker in The Dark Knight, director Christopher Nolan faced a huge challenge in finding the right actor who could deliver a comparable performance.

The final film in the trilogy, Hardy’s Bane, received mostly positive reviews when it was released.

The character’s imposing presence was well received by fans.

They thought he’d be a good foil for Christian Bale’s Caped Crusader.

However, there are many details about Hardy’s villainous turn that fans are unaware of.

During the filming of The Dark Knight Rises, Hardy had a few improvised scenes as Bane.

According to a WhatCulture compilation, one of his improvised lines made it into the final cut of the film.

Bane will have to wait for the right moment to attack Gotham Stadium when he finally decides to do so.

A young boy begins singing The Star Spangled Banner as he waits with his goons for chaos to break out.

Hardy improvised Bane’s response to this.

“What a lovely, lovely voice,” he said as he listened to the national anthem.

Nolan kept the line in the movie because he thought it added to Bane’s dread.

Hardy claims that Nolan approached him about The Dark Knight Rises shortly after the release of Inception.

The story concept remained in Nolan’s head at the time.

He did, however, ask Hardy if he’d be interested in playing a villain for six months, which would require him to wear a mask.

Hardy agreed to play the part despite the lack of a script.

He agreed because he knew he’d have unlimited access to everything he needed to make the character the best he could be — martial arts training, a large arsenal of weapons, and unrestricted time with Nolan.

Hardy gained 30 pounds of pure muscle in a short period of time to prepare for his role as Bane.

This necessitated a rigorous training regimen that included four trips to the gym per day.

When it was all said and done, Hardy admitted that packing on so much muscle so quickly had harmed his joints.

He claims that he has been experiencing pain in previously unaffected areas since then.

