1 Racy Love Story in the Christmas Film ‘Love Actually’ Is Almost Always Cut From Television Broadcasts

1 Racy Love Story in the Christmas Movie ‘Love Actually’ Is Almost Always Cut From Television Broadcasts

Fans who want to see the entire film Love Actually, a popular Christmas film, will have to buy or rent it rather than watching it on TV.

One of the ten love stories in the film is usually cut from television broadcasts.

According to Mental Floss, due to their erotic nature, the movie scenes starring Martin Freeman and Joanna Page are consistently cut from television broadcasts of Love Actually.

In the film, Freeman and Page play John and Judy, who work as film stand-ins.

And they’re working on a project in Love Actually that involves sex scenes.

As a result, the majority of John and Judy’s interactions in the holiday film involve them being naked and imitating sex.

As a result, most television networks forego censoring the nudity and remove their story entirely from the film.

While working as movie stand-ins in Love Actually, John and Judy have several conversations.

Despite their comfort in being naked and simulating sex with each other, the couple is reserved when it comes to pursuing a romantic relationship outside of work.

Finally, they, like most of the Love Actually characters, attend the Christmas pageant with John’s brother.

It’s officially holiday movie season: pic.twitter.comHPZu9G7Kfh

Love Actually features ten different romantic stories, each one unique, but according to director Richard Curtis, the film originally featured four more couples.

Curtis told The Guardian, “I love multiple storylines, but I quickly realized how tricky they are.”

“At first, we had 14 different love stories, but the final product was too long, so four were cut, including two that we had actually shot.”

“One was based on a poster of two African women in Alan Rickman’s office,” the director continued.

The camera was able to see inside the poster and hear them discussing their daughters’ love lives.

Another scene involved Emma Thompson’s son getting into trouble at school, with the camera following the strict headmistress home.”

Fans of Love Actually will most likely be pleased to see this extended version of the film.

But, alas, it does not exist.

Love Actually fans will be disappointed to learn that there is no way to watch the Christmas film on Netflix.

The film was previously available on Netflix, but it has since been removed from the streaming service.

The film is available to rent or buy on Decider.