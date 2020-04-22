10 Celebrities Who Are Leading the Charge to Protect Our Planet

For some celebrities, every day is Earth Day.

But today, April 22, is the Earth Day that’s on the calendar—the 50th one, to be exact, and one that’s ironically occurring in the midst of a pandemic, so just about all of the ceremonial acknowledgment of the milestone is online.

However, many of us have also probably been thinking lately about how glorious being outside is, especially on a beautiful day, enjoying naturally occurring places like the beach, the mountains, and the woods, as well as some man-made constructions such as campsites, ski lodges and fabulous views from a balcony.

All of which needs protecting if we’re going to be enjoying such things for the long haul.

And that’s why certain famous people have been using their platforms to raise awareness of various issue facing the planet and get the people in charge of what money goes where and who’s allowed to do what on board with the cause.

Countless actors, artists, athletes and other prominent figures have been doing their part and encouraging others to do the same, but here’s a spotlight on 10 who have been consistently leading the charge:

Thanks to social media, in addition to making it easier than ever for activists to organize, it’s also become easier to order celebrities to “stay in their lanes.” But the rest of us should be thankful that the eco all-stars don’t care about critics and continue to care about our environment.

Count Mark Ruffalo and Jane Fonda among those who are participating in Earth Day Live 2020, a three-day series of online events starting today to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The Grace & Frankie star will be hosting a “Fireside Fire Drill” chat with youth climate activist Vanessa Nakate at 11 a.m. PT/2 ET on Friday, April 24, to be found at EarthDayLive2020.org.