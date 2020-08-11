10 explosive claims from Meghan Markle and Harry book – terrifying threats and royal rows

Sibling rivalry, “unprofessional and irresponsible” moments and “scary” SAS training sessions are among the bombshell claims written on the pages of a new biography about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Royal journalists turned authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim to tell the couple’s side of the story for the first time in their new book Finding Freedom.

The book, which hit the shelves today, is set to cause upset behind palace walls as it details the Sussex’s struggles and frustrations.

These include:

Meghan and Harry claim to have had no involvement in the book, with their team releasing a statement denying they were interviewed for it ahead of the publication.

However, it’s packed with a huge amount of details of their private lives and behind-the-scene information, resulting in many questions from royal experts.

We’ve looked at some of the most explosive claims.

Omid and Durand confirm months of speculation about a rift between Prince Charles and Diana’s sons.

As well as detailing the fact that Harry believed William was being “snobbish”, and was angry when his brother kept referring to Meghan as “this girl”, there were more general concerns about staff.

A source told the book: “Harry was upset that it was playing out so publicly and that so much of the information being reported was wrong.

“There had been moments where he felt people working with his brother had put things out to make William look good, even if it meant throwing Harry under the bus.

“It was a confusing time, and his head was all over the place – he didn’t know who or what to believe, and he and William weren’t talking enough either, which made everything a lot worse.”

The Sussexes said their goodbyes to royal life at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster, when they joined the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Kate, William and other senior members of the firm for the annual celebration.

While the couple looked happy and relaxed as they took their seats, Scobie and Durand claim it was a very different story just moments before when “emotions final set in”.

They write: “Harry quietly slipped through the door of the 1844 Room to say hello, and the reality – and the emotions – finally set in.

“Meghan turned around to hug goodbye the last remaining people in the room, including an author of this book.

“With the state room almost empty except for a few familiar faces, the tears the duchess has been holding back were free to flow.

“She embraced some of the dedicated team members whose tireless efforts – to promote the couple’s work, launch landmark projects, and deal with the near-daily crisis brought on by the tabloids – had come to an abrupt end.

“‘I can’t believe this’, she said, hugging one of the young female aides she had become close with.

“Though Team Sussex was a much smaller operation than the more sophisticated offices at Clarence House and Kensington Palace, in the short space of a year since setting up, they had become like family.”

Meghan then went to change into the stunning green outfit she chose for the historical event, joking with staff that it was her “last hat for a while”.

After their relationship was made public, Meghan received a a “large number of threats”, the book claims.

She was therefore given two days of SAS training, which she found “intense and scary”.

Scobie and Durand write: “The training – which all senior member of the royal family except the Queen have completed at SAS headquarters in Hereford – is preparation for all high-risk security scenarios including kidnapping, hostage situations and terrorist attacks.”

The authors describe how the duchess was “bundled into the back of a car” by a “terrorist” and driven to a location before she was saved by officers.

As well as this, Meghan also had training to prepare for a new life as a royal – just like the Duchess of Cambridge.

The book claims: “Set to undergo the same informal training Kate had embarked upon following her engagement to William – a series of instructions that covered everything from how to most gracefully exit your chauffeured sedan while wearing a pencil skirt to when to courtesy to members of the family several rungs up the hierarchy from you – Meghan was connected to a team of experts.”

Despite initially not wanting a nanny, the couple started looking for a night nurse to help them sort out Archie’s sleeping routine.

However things didn’t go well and they were force to let the woman go in the middle of her second night working from them.

The book states: “They decided to hire a night nurse to establish a sleep schedule and be an extra pair of helping hands.

“But their time with the couple brief.

“Meghan and Harry were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night for being unprofessional and irresponsible.”

Despite the bad experience, Meghan and Harry decided to try another nanny, however the first experience had left them too nervous.

The book continues: “Neither found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly.”

So after a few weeks they decided to let her go and take on the nighttime duties themselves, instead employing a nanny to help them in the day.

During her time in the royal family Meghan was subjected to a number of racist threats, including a terrifying incident where a letter filled with white power was sent to Kensington Palace, the book claims.

The authors write: “Kensington Palace security specialists intercepted a letter addressed to the couple.

“While on the outset it seemed to be much like any other piece of mail received by the busy mail room based at Clarence House, this one was filled with racist musings and an unidentified white powder.

“The material, feared to be anthrax, turned out to be harmless. At least physically.

“The night of the incident, though, Meghan barely slept, later admitting to a friend that she worried the incident was her ‘new normal’.

“A good friend of Meghan’s called her Grace Under Fire, because despite whatever pressure she was under, she didn’t fall apart.”

The book also claims that a computer programmer in Russia managed to get their hands on hundreds of Meghan and Harry’s engagement and wedding photos.

The authors write: “Among the stolen images were pictures of the couple sharing personal moments during their engagement photo series as well as others from their wedding day reception (including some of the Queen).

“The large set also included outtakes with eyes half closed and other unflattering moments meant for the trash can.”

The book claims that the hacker published the photos online, but many fans just believed they were fakes.

As well as causing upset, the data breach also made they extremely concerned about security.

The authors write: “Harry and Meghan were ‘alarmed to hear that it was so easy to get such personal files of theirs”.

There have been many reports in the months since Meghan and Harry quit about the Queen’s upset and disappointment at their decision.

However the new book also details how the Monarch felt about Meghan prior to that, during her early days in the royal family.

The two royal women undertook their first joint engagement – a day in Chester in June 2018, just a few weeks after the royal wedding – which was a huge success.

Despite a few hiccups which proved Meghan was understandably still learning the ropes, including a slightly awkward moment when the Duchess asked who should get in the car first – they were seen laughing and chatting and seemed to thoroughly enjoy each other’s company.

Scobie and Durand write: “The Queen had a level of confidence in Meghan, because as a Palace source shared, ‘she handles these situations flawlessly because she’s always well prepared and respectful. She’s very clever and good at understanding what’s required'”.

The source continues: “The Queen was wonderful, warm, and generous toward the new Duchess.

“She made sure Meghan knew what was going on and made her feel very much at home because it was her first trip.”

Scobie and Durand also note that the Queen gave Meghan a beautiful pair of earrings, featuring pearls and diamonds, to mark the special day.

They write: “Meghan, an avid learner studying all she could on royal protocol, was often seen carrying binders full of research so she didn’t put a foot wrong.

“She took her new role incredibly seriously. That day was different, though; she was getting a royal master class in training from the Queen herself.”

In the early days of their relationship Meghan and Harry travelled to Botswana for a romantic getaway.

Despite making a luxury lodge their main base, they spent five days of the trip “alone” in the wilderness.

It was during this time that Harry realised just down-to-earth Meghan was, and was “delightfully surprise” by how she was “roughing it”.

The Duchess reportedly packed very little clothing and “cleaned her face with baby wipes and happily wandered into the woodlands if she needed a bathroom break”.

A friend of the couple told the authors: “The fact that they’re both as happy just throwing on a backpack and going out to eplore…I honestly think these experiences will never stop for them.”

Princess Michael of Kent was widely criticised for wearing a brooch many believe is racially and culturally offensive for a Christmas event, and the book claims Meghan was convinced she was “sending her a message”.

Meghan was invited to spend Christmas with the royals in Sandringham in 2017, breaking tradition as she wasn’t yet officially in the family, and joined them for a church service at St Mary Magdalene.

However Scobie and Durand claim the celebrations were overshadowed by Princess Michael’s blackamoor brooch.

Blackamoor is a style of Italian decorative art dating back to the end of the Middle ages and typically displays images of African men wearing head coverings and rick jewels to contrast with their skin colour.

They are often depicted as servants and symbolised the subjugation of the Moos – a term describing the Muslims of medieval Spain or anyone of Arab or African descent.

The authors write: “In the back of Meghan’s mind, she wondered if there wasn’t a message being sent in the pin of the torso of an African man, wearing a gold turban and ornate clothing.

“At the bare minimum, it showed insensitivity to Meghan’s African American roots and the racism she had encountered since paring up with Harry.”

The fallout between the brothers was a huge talking point behind palace walls, and many of their staff were extremely worried about the long-term impact.

It was a topic of conversation during a retreat in 2019, the book claims, when staff decided something had to be done.

An insider told the authors: “It’s no secret, the future of this monarchy relies solely on the four people currently in Kensington Palace.

“The public popularity only lies with them.

“When he [the Prince of Wales]becomes King, the only way it lasts is if the four of them are not at war. We cannot have them at war.”