10 Grammys Couples We Miss on the Red Carpet

Barely three weeks old, the 2020 award season has already given us so much.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z BYOB-ing it at the Golden Globes with their own Ace of Spades champagne. Reese Witherspoon fangirling so hard that the power couple messengered over both a case of bubbles and Queen B’s entire Ivy Park collection to her house, planting the seeds for a celeb friendship that we are one hundred percent here for. Billy Porter slaying yet another red carpet with an endless feather train and $2 million in Tiffany & Co. diamonds. Brad Pitt not only winning a Golden Globe 24 years after his first for 12 Monkeys, but making a Titanic reference in his shoutout of Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood costar and new pal Leonardo DiCaprio.

And that’s before we even get to that whole Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston encounter that has us holding out hope for a renewed coupling even though all signs, logic and reason point to the fact that it’s gonna happen right around the time that the cast of Friends reunites for season 11.

Though neither half of the former golden duo, both newly minted Screen Actors Guild award winners, are on the list of attendees at the 2020 Grammys, music’s biggest night still promises much in the way of excitement thanks to performances from the likes of Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers and joint red carpet appearances from music power couples such as Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

And yet it’s hard not to yearn, just a little, for a time when there was a chance Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears could turn up in coordinated denim on denim on denim. So before we celebrate all that music has to offer this Sunday, let’s take a look back at all the love it has already given us.