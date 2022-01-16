10 Ina Garten Main Dish Recipes That Will Warm You Up This Winter

10 Main Dish Recipes From Ina Garten That Are Perfect For Cold Winter Nights

Comfort food, according to Ina Garten, is “food that is not only nourishing but also emotionally satisfying.” A daily diet rich in fruits, vegetables, beans, rice, and legumes is the key to living a healthy lifestyle.

However, the Barefoot Contessa claims that a grilled cheese sandwich is sometimes all you need.

Here are ten of Garten’s favorite main dish comfort food recipes for chilly winter nights.

The Roasted Tomato Basil Soup with Grilled Cheese Croutons is Garten’s adult version of the ultimate comfort food from childhood.

According to Foodgal, the soup is slightly sweet and contains saffron, which gives it a “warmth from within flavor.”

But it’s the grilled cheese croutons that steal the show.

Which is essentially a grilled cheese sandwich that has been cut up and thrown into the soup.

It doesn’t get any better.

It’s also known as Penne Alla Vodka.

This fantastic dish is known as Pasta alla Vecchia Bettola in Garten’s world.

This is The Barefoot Contessa’s version of a menu item from East Hampton’s Nick and Toni’s restaurant.

Roasting the sauce for an hour and a half is the key to this dish’s success.

It will concentrate and the tomatoes will caramelize as a result.

You’ll want to put this sauce on everything because you’ll love it so much.

In just 20 minutes, Garten’s “decadently delicious” Parmesan Chicken can be on the table, and everyone will enjoy it.

“A succulent piece of chicken smothered in herbs, crumbs, and Parmesan cheese that is fried in olive oil and butter until golden brown,” says Drizzle and Dip blogger and food stylist Sam Linsell.

Garten is known for elevating childhood comfort foods, and her recipe for the Ultimate Grilled Cheese, which calls for aged Gruyère or Comté cheese, as well as extra-sharp cheddar, is one of the best examples.

Thick-cut bacon, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, grated Parmesan, butter, salt and pepper, and sourdough bread are also included.

Most people consider Garten’s Grown Up Mac and Cheese to be a side dish, but I think it’s a delicious meal when served with a side salad and a baguette.

This is the best mac and cheese you’ll ever eat at home.

So it’s as if it’s the main character…

