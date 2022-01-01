10 Ina Garten Salad Recipes To Kick Off The New Year

Ina Garten can assist you with all of your New Year’s resolutions, including weight loss.

You can make a delicious, healthy menu with the Barefoot Contessa’s amazing collection of salad recipes that will keep you on track and prevent “healthy food” boredom.

Here are ten Ina Garten salad recipes to get you started in the new year.

Garten’s Tomato Avocado Salad is a simple combination of a few ingredients that quickly transforms into a delicious and nutritious menu option.

Freshly squeezed lemon juice, ripe Hass avocados, cherry or grape tomatoes, red onion, good olive oil, kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper, and baby arugula are all you need to make this salad.

Garten’s Balsamic Roasted Beet Salad, from the cookbook Barefoot Contessa Foolproof, is a vegetarian and gluten-free salad that can be made ahead of time and portioned out for easy meal planning.

With a balsamic vinegar, olive oil, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper vinaigrette, it has toasted, salted Marcona almonds, soft goat cheese, and roasted beets.

Garten advised viewers to marinate the chicken in her Grilled Lemon Chicken Salad recipe for a few hours for maximum lemon flavor in an episode of The Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food titled “Perfect Cocktail Party.”

There’s no need to make any changes to Garten’s five-star Greek Panzanella recipe.

Following it to the letter yielded “absolute perfection,” according to one reviewer.

“It was a breeze to assemble.

It’s filling and delicious.

“Ina is always amazing,” said a fan.

“Easy and it’s literally a party in your mouth!” said another.

The recipe for Maple-Roasted Carrot Salad is from Garten’s cookbook Cooking for Jeffrey.

Carrots, good olive oil, salt and pepper, Grade A maple syrup, dried cranberries, freshly squeezed orange juice, sherry wine vinegar, garlic cloves, baby arugula, goat cheese, and salted Marcona almonds are among the ingredients in this vegetarian dish.

Grilled Salmon Salad takes only 15 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to cook, according to Garten.

Simply break up cooked, chilled salmon into very large flakes in a large mixing bowl (removing any skin and bones).

After that, toss in the celery, red onion, dill, capers, raspberry vinegar, and olive oil.

Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Combine thoroughly and…

