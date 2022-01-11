10 Ree Drummond Comfort Food Recipes That Will Warm You Up On Those Cold Winter Nights

10 Comfort Food Recipes From Ree Drummond That Are Perfect For Chilly Winter Nights

Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, is the queen of hearty, cheesy dishes.

Look no further than the Food Network star for a comfort food recipe when the temperature drops and you’re looking for a dinner recipe.

Here are our picks for Drummond’s top 10 comfort food recipes for chilly winter nights.

Macaroni and Cheese is a classic comfort food, but it doesn’t have to come from a box.

Drummond’s gooey version is delicious right out of the oven.

You can also bake it to get the most cheesy goodness out of it.

Make your own Drummond’s pizza dough with just active dry yeast, all-purpose flour, kosher salt, and olive oil instead of ordering takeout.

You can make her Basic Pepperoni Pizza or Four-Cheese Pizza once you’ve prepared the dough and made the homemade sauce.

Drummond’s Meatloaf is a quick-to-prepare comfort food that tastes gourmet.

Milk, bread slices, ground beef, grated Parmesan, salt, black pepper, seasoned salt, minced flat-leaf parsley, eggs, and bacon slices are just a few of the ingredients in this simple dish.

A tomato sauce made with ketchup, brown sugar, dry mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and a dash of hot sauce should be poured over the meatloaf before serving.

Drummond’s Skillet Spaghetti and Meatballs, “blanketed with ooey-gooey mozzarella cheese,” will be devoured by your family. This all-in-one dinner is quick, easy, and delicious, and the kids will go crazy for it.

One reviewer wrote, “This is delicious! A new family favorite that vanishes.”

“AMAZING!!! My 6yr old who will never eat anything gobbled this down!! LOVED THIS!” wrote another.

Drummond’s cheesy five-star enchiladas are dubbed “Chuck’s Enchiladas” after her father-in-law.

This simple recipe can be prepared ahead of time.

When you’re ready to eat, simply top the tortillas with the sauce and cheese and bake.

“A unique take on enchiladas.”

It’s almost like a cheese enchilada with added chili.

One ecstatic customer exclaimed, “Great flavor!”

“These enchiladas are even more delicious left over,” said another.

Because we like things spicy, I used corn tortillas and doubled the spices.

“Yummmm!” you say.

Indulging in a Patty Melt from scratch…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.