10 Ree Drummond Frugal Recipes to Use Up Leftovers, Scraps, and Trash

10 Frugal Ree Drummond Recipes That Turn Leftovers, Scraps, and Trash Into Delicious Meals

Ree Drummond has some simple frugal recipes that save you money by using leftovers, scraps, and past-their-prime fruits and vegetables.

Drummond challenged herself to cook “things that would normally be destined for the trash” on an episode of The Pioneer Woman.

Drummond makes roasted potato peels with the peels from the previous night’s mashed potatoes.

To avoid browning, she soaks the peels in water overnight in the refrigerator and then dries them between paper towels.

Drummond coats the peels in melted butter, drizzles them with olive oil, and seasons them with salt, pepper, oregano, and paprika before tossing everything together.

She roasts them for 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, then tops them with chives and sea salt before serving.

Drummond uses broccoli stems in a stir fry instead of throwing them away.

She peels the stems, slices them diagonally, and stir fries them in a tablespoon of olive oil.

She adds garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and cilantro at the end.

She explained on her cooking show, “Let me tell you, these are absolutely awesome.”

“I promise you, there’s no turning back once you stir fry your broccoli stems.”

On an episode of The Pioneer Woman, Drummond said, “I just turned a bunch of sad chicken bones into a really versatile ingredient.”

In a slow cooker, she adds leftover chicken bones, onion, carrots, parsnips, celery, bay leaves, fresh thyme, salt, and pepper, and covers everything with two inches of water.

She covers the pot and cooks the stock on low for 24 hours.

She then strains the broth, removes the bones and vegetables, and cools it before freezing it.

Drummond raids her refrigerator for a quick frittata.

“If you’re anything like me, your fridge can get a little bit full of things that aren’t quite fresh,” she admitted on her show.

Drummond adds chopped vegetables to a skillet with melted butter, salt, and pepper, and says, “I’m going to make a crisper crash frittata and use up so much stuff that I’ve been meaning to use for a long time.”

She then whisks in spinach, kale, and cooked pasta for “filler.”

