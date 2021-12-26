10 Shows That Will Not Return in 2022

10 Shows That Aren’t Coming Back in 2022

There seems to be a new must-see TV show every week these days.

However, as networks and streaming services such as Netflix compete for viewer attention, there are more canceled TV shows than ever before.

Some shows only last a few episodes or a single season before being cancelled (remember Cowboy Bebop?).

In other cases, long-running series are abruptly canceled, as was the case with NCIS: New Orleans in 2021.

So, which TV shows have been canceled in 2021? We’ve compiled a list of some of the most noteworthy cancellations we’ve learned about this year.

(Note that shows like Shameless and Supergirl aren’t on this list because we already knew they were ending.)

Neither are shows that have been canceled and will have their final episodes air in 2022.)

Here are some notable TV shows that were canceled in 2021:

Behind-the-scenes drama contributed to the failure of American Gods.

The three-season adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s popular novel was marred by showrunner changes, production delays, and poor ratings.

After the season 3 finale aired in March 2021, Starz canceled the show, but Netflix’s upcoming Sandman adaptation may have a better chance.

After two seasons, NBC cancelled AP Bio in 2019.

Seasons three and four were revived by Peacock.

However, in December 2021, the axe was wielded a second – and, presumably, final – time.

Mike O’Brien, the show’s creator, announced the news in a tweet, writing that he was “grateful” to all of the fans who fought for the show’s revival after its initial cancellation.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, like AP Bio, was canceled, then resurrected.

After Fox canceled the Andy Samberg comedy, NBC renewed it for a sixth season in 2019.

However, NBC announced in early 2021 that the show’s eighth season would be the final one.

The final episode of the series aired in September 2021.

Following Josh Duggar’s arrest, ‘Counting On’ was canceled.

TLC decided to cut ties with the Duggar family permanently after Josh Duggar was arrested on charges of downloading material depicting child sexual abuse.

(Duggar was convicted in December 2021.) Thirteen years after their TLC debut with 19 Kids and Counting, the ultra-conservative evangelical family’s follow-up show, Counting…, was finally canceled by the network.

