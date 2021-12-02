1,000 pound

a thousand pound

1000-pound fans

Sisters were concerned about actress Tammy Slaton’s hospitalization after she shared frightening photos of herself with a tube down her throat.

The TLC star has struggled with her weight, which has rendered her nearly immobile and requiring the use of a walker.

***CAUTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT BEFORE YOU***

She gave her followers a scary health update on Tuesday after sharing photos of herself in a hospital room with a trach in her throat.

There was no caption with the post, just a few photos of the reality star staring into the camera with soft lighting reflecting in the background.

Tammy wore a full face of make-up and wore her hair in a bun for the photos.

Fans rushed to the comments section to express their support for Tammy, urging her to “stay strong,” despite the fact that she has yet to reveal the reason for the tube.

A tracheostomy, also known as a “trach” for short, can be used to help with breathing difficulties and “safely deliver oxygen to the lungs,” according to John Hopkins Medicine.

“Looking much better Tammy, stay strong u git this,” wrote one supporter in the comments.

God has given you a second chance, so seize it!”

“Wishing you much health and happiness,” one person wrote.

And I hope rehab is going well for you; you are a strong woman who deserves to live the life she deserves.”

Tammy revealed in a recent episode of the show that she wanted to leave the food addiction rehab early, despite her doctor’s orders.

The 35-year-old sat down with Kelly, a rehab administrator, because she had made a “big decision.”

“I miss my bed,” Tammy elaborated.

My loved ones are missing me.

I believe I am all set to leave.

I want to try to lose the remaining weight on my own.”

Kelly, on the other hand, expressed concern, asking Tammy if she’s “ready to go home without support and face all the temptations on her own.”

“Yes,” Tammy replied, adding in her confessional, “I know I’m supposed to lose pounds, but 60 is a great place to start…

I’ve spent enough time here to know what needs to be done.

“All I have to do now is do it.”

“… if I do order out, it’ll be like one burger and nothing else… if I just get one burger a day…” Tammy told Kelly.

“See, that’s the part I’m concerned about,” Kelly replied.



During her confessional, Kelly said, “I’m worried about Tammy.”

Fans, on the other hand, expressed their thoughts in the comments section…

