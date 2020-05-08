100,000 crew members have been trapped on cruise ships for weeks

The dramas about cruise ships related to the corona virus don’t want to end. In the past few weeks, at least 2,700 people on 57 different cruise ships have been infected. Their medical care and the return transport of the other passengers proved to be difficult, since the ships were not allowed to call at any port due to the restrictive entry regulations.

Now there is another problem that is barely public awareness because it only affects the crews. “We have received no information about when we will be going home or what we plan to do to bring us crew members home,” a crew member on a cruise ship off the coast of South America recently told The Guadian newspaper. For fear of reprisals by his shipping company, the person wants to remain anonymous. “We are all prisoners in our cabins.”

The passengers of almost all cruise ships are back on land after the premature end of their trips. The staff does not come on board. For example, four dozen ships are in the waters of the Bahamas with their crews in the roadstead. Others have moored in ports and are quarantined there.

According to estimates by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Washington, around 80,000 people are stuck on cruise ships off the east, west and gulf coast. According to The Guardian, more than 100,000 crew members worldwide are trapped. According to documents available to the British newspaper, a shipping company even stopped paying its crews.

Persevere in the no man’s land at sea

“Some of these crews are in no-man’s-land,” says John Hickey, a lawyer specializing in maritime law. The problem: many of the crew members cannot rely on the rights of their citizenship nations and are outside the jurisdiction of the countries in which the ships are registered Because to save taxes and avoid labor rights, the shipowners have registered their ships in home ports of Panama, Liberia or Malta.

To make matters worse, global air traffic has almost come to a standstill since April. Employers can no longer simply book flights to let their employees travel back to their families’ home countries.

Service workers from low-wage countries such as Indonesia, India and the Philippines, who work as stewards, cleaners and kitchen staff on board the cruise ships, are particularly affected. Up to 2100 people from 50 nations work on a mega-liner like the “Allure of the Seas” from Royal Caribbean International.

Long break for the industry

Nobody knows when the first cruise ships will set sail again with passengers. The shipping companies Aida Cruises and Costa Crociere, which are part of the Carnival Group, have meanwhile canceled all trips until June 30. Cunard even extends the cruise break for its Queen ships until July 31, 2020. Tui Cruises claims to have canceled 80 trips with 120,000 operations so far.

The Hamburg-based shipping company had opted for an earlier restart, which turned out to be a fallacy. After all passengers had left “Mein Schiff 3” in Tenerife in mid-March, the Oceanliner initially took over the crews of three other ships from the fleet and waited.

Quarantine in Cuxhaven

After four weeks, the ship set sail for the Elbe estuary in the Canary Islands and reached Cuxhaven on April 28 with almost 3,000 cruise workers who were accommodated in crew and guest cabins. Most of them are expected to return to their home countries from the Steubenhöft in Cuxhaven.

But some had felt bad, 15 turned to the on-board hospital with “mild flu-like symptoms”. First, one person was tested positive for the corona virus and taken to the isolation ward of a clinic in Cuxhaven. During the course of the week, the number rose to nine positive crew members who, according to the shipping company, show no severe symptoms.

Due to the extended quarantine and insufficient communication, the mood on board must have deteriorated enormously. Many of them have been on the ship for months and have not been allowed to go ashore for 50 days.

The captain is said to have asked the crew not to participate in speculation on the social media channels. Nevertheless, videos and photos were released that show the reception area demolished by angry crew members.

According to the Verdi union, crew members have little access to the Internet. Cigarettes and hygiene articles for women were said to be scarce. In a clip uploaded to Youtube the words can clearly be heard: “Enough is enough. Send people home!”

The shipping company’s press department spread the news on Thursday morning that “by and large the situation on board was calm”. “Tui Cruises is in contact with all nine (infected, editor’s note) crew members and provides them with SIM cards, among other things, to ensure contact back home.”

In coordination with the local authorities, the people who tested positive for the coronavirus will be taken to the quarantine station of a clinic near Bremerhaven in the course of Thursday.





The first return flights for 1200 people on board “Mein Schiff 3” are finally set: On May 8th, we will fly to Kiev and Jakarta. Charter flights will bring additional crew members to Tunisia, Mauritius and Turkey a day later. At the beginning of next week, 369 crew members are to be flown to Indonesia.

What happens to the remaining more than 1,500 employees remains open. Four cruise ships from Hapag-Lloyd Cruises have already moored in the port of Hamburg. The situation on board is more relaxed on board the Elbe.

The “Europa” and the “Europa 2” as well as the two new Hanseatic expedition ships remain “operational”, as the shipping company announced on request. A minimum crew on board was necessary for this. Depending on the size of the ship, 50 and 80 crew members are sufficient.

sources: “The Guardian”, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tui Cruises,

