11 Items to Get Your Coffeehouse Fix at Home

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Java from your local coffee shop just always seems to hit the spot better than a pot made at home, doesn’t it? Maybe that’s because you don’t have the right gear on hand to make the perfect cup of joe. Upping your at-home coffee game is an investment worth making, because it saves you money on all of those to-go orders in the long run.

So below, shop the 11 items from Target, Anthropologie and more that you need to get your coffeehouse fix at home.

Working from home? Check out these essentials to make your own home office and this loungewear that you’ll want to cozy up in.