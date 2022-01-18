11 New Anthropologie Sale Items You’ll Want to Get Right Away

Anthropologie is currently offering an additional 40% off all sale items.

As much as we adore Anthropologie’s stylish clothing, accessories, and home décor, it can drain your bank account quickly.

Thankfully, Anthropologie’s sale section is brimming with adorable home and closet essentials.

The best part is that they’re having a sale right now where you can save an extra 40% on all clearance items.

We strongly advise you to take advantage of this fantastic sale while it still exists, as it will only be available for a limited time.

You can get some really good deals under (dollar)100 with that extra 40% off.

For example, this shopper-favorite corduroy blazer, which was (dollar)180 before, is now (dollar)78.

Rifle Paper Co.’s pretty garden party monogram mugs are currently (dollar)6.

Today is the last day to take advantage of Anthropologie’s 40% off clearance sale.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the most exciting new additions to their sale section.

Take a look at the examples below.

It’s easy to see why this top-rated corduroy blazer is a shopper favorite.

It looks luxurious, isn’t too heavy, and works well as a layering piece, according to reviewers.

You’ll be wearing it all season long because it’s perfectly oversized and versatile.

It was originally (dollar)180, but it’s currently (dollar)78.

I would strongly suggest it.

Gold-plated brass and rhinestones combine to create this lovely statement piece.

For added glam, pair it with your favorite cocktail dress.

This item was originally (dollar)68, but it is now (dollar)30 on sale.

Imagine all the compliments you’ll receive in this stunning gown.

This stunning puff-sleeved mini dress is a classic that will last for years.

This item was originally (dollar)230, but it’s now only (dollar)78.

These stylish split-hem pants scream “go-to work pants.”

They’re light, durable, and extremely flattering, according to one customer.

These are available in ivory or black…

