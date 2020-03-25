“12.38” by Childish Gambino Review

Getting high is nothing new for Childish Gambino , but on “12.38,” a highlight from his surprise album 3.15.20, Donald Glover munches on some shrooms given to him by a woman he’s romantically entangled with. It’s easy to imagine them hunkered down somewhere in the hills of Los Angeles, feeding each other dark chocolate with sea salt while expanding their minds. Glover flexes his acting chops behind the mic to take on the perspective of his partner in one moment and lets loose with layers upon layers of cushy background vocals in the next, giving the song a lived-in atmosphere.

Interpolating André 3000’s “Vibrate” over a sensual, minimalistic bounce from DJ Dahi, Glover eschews a chorus hook for funny asides (“Why your cat looking at me sideways?”), some name-dropping (Toni Braxton, SZA, Chaka Khan), and guest spots (Khadja Bonet, singer-songwriter Atia “Ink” Boggs, and 21 Savage). 21 is particularly on point here, with a guest verse that addresses new flames, new cars, and the not-so-new spectre of police brutality in the span of less than a minute. As the song devolves into spirals of vocal echoes—probably the psilocybin kicking in—it’s 21’s lyrics you’re left thinking about.