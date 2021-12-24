12 Christmas Movies You Probably Didn’t Know About

You Forgot About These 12 Christmas Films

You might be missing out on other yuletide favorites from the silver screen if you’re watching the same old movies on TV every December — think Home Alone, A Christmas Story, and Love Actually —

Scrooged, for example, was Bill Murray’s first film since Ghostbusters, and it adapts Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol for the modern age.

Nearly three decades later, the film’s star teamed up with George Clooney and Amy Poehler for the Netflix musical A Very Murray Christmas in 2015.

In 2005’s The Family Stone, a tightly wound Sarah Jessica Parker joins Diane Keaton, Claire Danes, Luke Wilson, and Rachel McAdams at her “mean girl” best, putting the “fun” in family dysfunction.

While we’re on the subject of rom-coms, don’t miss Sandra Bullock’s 1995 film While You Were Sleeping, in which she plays a hapless romantic who comes to the rescue of the handsome stranger she’s had a crush on for eons.

Meanwhile, if action movies, Hollywood classics, or Mary-Kate and Ashley films are your thing, we’ve got you covered.

For good measure, we’ve thrown in a New Year’s Eve-themed film.

In the video above, you’ll see all of our picks.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get access to all of our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews!

12 Christmas Movies You Forgot About