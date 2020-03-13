12 Remember Me Secrets Revealed—Including Meghan Markle’s Surprising Role

After he was Edward Cullen and before he was Batman, Robert Pattinson was Tyler Hawkins.

As Twilight-mania was reaching its absolute peak, Pattinson’s first major film was Remember Me, a romantic drama that found him playing a brooding young man coping with his parent’s split after his older brother’s suicide. Enter: Emilie De Ravin as Ally, a woman living each life to to the fullest despite witnessing her mother’s murder. The couple struggles to make their romance work in the film directed by Allen Coulter. But the filmmakers had even more difficulty making the movie thanks to Pattinson’s overwhelming level of fame at the time, making the filming of outdoor scenes almost impossible.

Made for just $16 million, Remember Me went on to gross a respectable $56 million, despite negative reviews from critics and controversy surrounding its polarizing ending. And yet the movie still managed to net Pattinson another Teen Choice Award for Choice Actor in a Drama. Ah, the power of a sparkling vampire.

Remember Me was released on March 12, 2010, and in light of its 10th anniversary, we’re revealing 12 secrets you might not know about the drama, which was produced by Nicholas Osborne and two other surprising names.

Oh, and did we mention Meghan Markle was in this movie?