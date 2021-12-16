This Week’s Comic Book Reviews: 12152021

This Week’s Comic Book Recommendations (12152021)

Welcome to this week’s comic book reviews, where the staff has gathered to read and review nearly everything that has been released this week.

It’s not exhaustive, but it covers almost all of DC and Marvel’s titles, as well as important titles from Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and others.

Individual longform reviews for major issues are usually supplemented in part by the review blurbs found here.

This week’s titles include Batgirls (hashtag), Hulk (hashtag), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (hashtag)124.

Also, in case you’re curious, our ratings are straightforward: we assign a whole or half number out of five; that’s it! You can read all of our previous reviews here.

The first installment of a new Batfamily-focused story, Batgirls (hashtag)1, follows three women who have taken on the Batgirl moniker.

The new comic, written by Becky Cloonan and Michael W Conrad and illustrated by Jorge Corona, quickly establishes a new status quo based on the “Fear State” crossover event, but fails to provide a separate central story hook.

While the bright colors (thanks to Sarah Stern) and strong characterization make Batgirls stand out, the storyline (as weak as it is) is overshadowed by the necessary juggling act that comes with spinning out a group of characters into a new book.

Christian Hoffer

3.5 out of 5 stars

Batman: The Imposter is an interesting experiment in Batman stories.

The creative team’s approach to the character and his world is novel and intriguing, but the conclusion of this issue reveals a major flaw in their approach: inconsistency.

The characters act naturally, but the writing frequently falls short, which is distracting.

It’s also very dark—almost too dark for the sake of realism.

It’s almost as if the book’s creators mistook “realism” for “grit,” and as a result, they’ve fallen into the same trap as so many other Batman stories.

It’s bleak.

It’s not looking good.

At best, some of the mental health aspects are dubious.

It’s also a little disappointing that the solution to the mystery is so obvious by the end.

Despite the fact that this book’s art and colors are fantastic,

