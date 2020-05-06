 Press "Enter" to skip to content

13 Hilarious Books to Read If You Need a Good Laugh

By Denis Bedoya on May 6, 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Let’s be honest: life has been a little challenging lately. But sometimes, all you need to make things feel a little lighter is a little laughter.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite books that will help you do exactly that. There are essay collections with hilarious perspectives on the human condition, LOL-worthy insights on navigating the complicated world of Hollywood, gut-busting answers to life’s biggest questions, and even a ridiculously funny children’s classic that will remind you of what it feels like to be a kid.

So if you need a good laugh, shop our favorite hilarious books below!

In case you missed it, make sure you read the 14 biggest revelations from Hilarie Burton’s new book!

Published in Entertainment

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from EntertainmentMore posts in Entertainment »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *