13 Jumpsuits That Are Worth The Extra Time In The Bathroom

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Confession time: we’ve never really been big on jumpsuits. We love the way they look, it’s just… they take so long to get in and out of when all you want to do is use the bathroom! Who has that kind of time when it’s, you know, crucial?

So whenever we start thinking a jumpsuit would be a good idea, we start mentally calculating the bathroom time and go back to two-piece outfits… until now. Because we fell in love with this little number, with its animal print and off-the-shoulder silhouette. Or this one, which looks like the perfect addition to our lounging routine. And then there’s this one, which is begging to be taken out on the town (the very second we get to do that again!).

Could it be we’re turning into jumpsuit people? Maybe. Join us by shopping our favorite picks below… and take all the extra bathroom time you need, ’cause these jumpsuits are worth it.

Don’t forget to check out everything you need to have Coachella at home and 17 things to keep your cat busy while you work from home!